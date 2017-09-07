Offering support to families in trauma throughout Fife

It is often said that a problem shared is a problem halved and a Fife organsiation is using that idiom to offer support to people who need it most.

Families in Trauma is an online service which uses video interviews with families who have gone through trauma.

They share their experiences to help others.

Set up by Maggie Wright and her husband Steve, the service aims to provide support that may otherwise be lacking.

“The idea for Families in Trauma came from having gone through a trauma ourselves,” said Maggie.

“We realised that support was sorely lacking for the families of people who had gone through horrible experiences.

“The individual undergoing the trauma might be able to receive a tiny bit of help from the NHS but this is often after much trauma and waiting for weeks or months to be seen.

“This is not quick enough and, often, this is a crucial time for victims of trauma and their families – they need help immediately.

“I was quite shocked when I discovered that there was no help available for families undergoing many different forms of trauma.

“Having had experience of searching for help on the internet I decided I could at least do something to help.

“So my husband Steve and I used our skills as videographers to set up the service.”

First based in Cellardyke it has since moved to the Fife Renewables Innovation Centre in Leven.

Maggie continued: “We want to help to reduce the feeling of isolation that happens when a trauma occurs and if, and when, the family are ready, they can also join in on the forums or link to the signposting that is available as there may be services out there that they were unaware of.”

Families in Trauma allows people to share their experiences either by video or anonymously by audio, with voices being disguised.

“Anyone can contact us to appear in a video or audio piece,” Maggie said.

“They are in complete control and will get the final say over the video before it goes up online.

“Most people find it a theraputic process knowing that they’re helping others going through a similiar experience.

“Many people don’t like using services already in place as there is a stigma attached to visiting them – they don’t want to be seen entering buildings where there is support, for example, for alcohol or drug abuse.

“Families in Trauma allows people to view the videos in their own time and at their own pace.”

The most important part of the organisation is peer support. People can identify with others who have gone through the same or similiar experience and learn what worked for them and which services they used.

People from all walks of life have turned to Families in Trauma for support with a wide range of problems.

Maggie added: “We have had people come to us when a family member committed suicide, was using alcohol or drugs, for still births, genetic defects and self harm.

“Recently, we have also been working with another Fife group called Safe Space which deals with victims of sexual abuse.

“These videos will shortly be going online to hopefully help even more people.

“We’re also working on an eight-step programme for those going through trauma.

“We’re a click away online – there all the time to add another strand of support to people going through a very difficult time in their life.”

For more information, visit /www.familiesintrauma.co.uk or email maggie@familiesintrauma.co.uk.