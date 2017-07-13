Operation Paramount to turn spotlight on road safety in Fife

Operation Paramount is the new name for all police road safety activity in Fife.

It was launched as officers prepared to take part in a national clampdown on drivers who use their mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Operation Paramount is one of five new projects being launched across the Kingdom to try to pull together a host of activities designed to make our roads safer.

It will also tie up with the on-going work of Fife’s Safer Communities Road Casualty Reduction Group (RCRG).

Chief Superintendent Colin Gall, Fife’s Divisional Commander, said: “As well as road safety, these new operations will cover anti-social behaviour, drug crime, violence and acquisitive crime such as housebreaking and theft.

“We’ll also be dedicating further resources to these initiatives, which have been tailored specifically to our communities following continued engagement with the public and our partners.

“All of this activity focuses on what the people of Fife have told us is important and I want to thank all of those involved in the planning process for their continued support.”

Operation Paramount will be led by Chief Inspector Adrian Annandale, who also chairs the RCRG.

He said: “Road safety, from dangerous parking outside schools to speeding, is a priority for almost every community across Fife and therefore it remains a priority for local officers.

“Each day officers across various policing areas, from the Road Policing Unit to community officers, undertake prevention and intervention activities on our roads.

“Operation Paramount will help to highlight the ongoing safety work being carried out, both by officers and with our partners through initiatives such as Safe Drive Stay Alive and Community Speedwatch.

“We also hope that by having a dedicated operation, our preventative messages will be more accessible and will ultimately help to keep people safe on Fife’s roads.

“I’d encourage everyone to like ‘Fife Police Division’ on Facebook and follow us on Twitter ‘@Fife Police’ or on one of our local Twitter accounts to see regular updates on our activity.

“Those who have concerns about road safety or want to highlight areas that they feel should be receiving further attention are welcome to speak to a local officer or email their local community policing team, details of which can be found at www.scotland.police.uk”