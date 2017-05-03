Election: Our view - We have champions, we need councillors to support them

At an election hustings in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, one comment from the floor stood out.

“We have great people in our communities. we have got champions – we need YOU to be our champions and defend us.’’

The comments were aimed directly at the candidates sitting in a row at the front of the hall.

They should be written down and placed on the desk of every councillor reporting to Fife House after this week’s poll.

Whether they are new to the chamber or long-established public servants, the words are a reminder of what their roll is all about – serving the communities they represent.

That should transcend party politics and the squabbles that come with them.

Now, more than ever, we need a council made up of people prepared to put their towns and communities first.

The top down, one size fits all approach of a giant regional council works, but only up to a point.

Life is local.

The issues that need addressing in Kirkcaldy are different from those in Kelty, and miles away from what the folk in Elie and Pittenweem want.

Power must be devolved wherever possible.

And consultation – which every politician loves but few actually embrace – has to be meaningful and open rather than the tick box worked up by an anonymous officer.

Fife Council’s decisions impact on every aspect of our lives.

On Thursday we have the power to change it, and mould it however we wish.

But we can only do that by voting.

Opting out or not bothering achieves absolutely nothing.

If you want someone in, or out, of power, then make your voice heard. Vote.

It takes only a few minutes. The impact can last five years. do it, and then we’ll get the champions we want.