Pair charged after two men hospitalised

A man and a woman have been charged after two men were taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in Methil yesterday.

The incident happened at about 6am in Methil Brae near the garage site and pathway which leads to Ossian Crescent, and resulted in injuries to the two men, who were then taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant James McGuinness who is leading the enquiry said: “A 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today in relation to this incident, however we are appealing for anyone who has been in this area and may have seen or heard a disturbance at that time to come forward.

“Crimes of this nature are very rare in the Leven area, however I would ask members of the public to be vigilant.”

Anyone with information should contact Levenmouth CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.