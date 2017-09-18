Papa John’s pizza coming to Kirkcaldy

Pizza takeaway Papa John’s has got the go-ahead to open in Kirkcaldy, with the promise of up to 30 jobs.

The company got the green light at a meeting of Fife Council’s central area planning committee today.

It will now move into one of three units being built on the grounds of the former Plumb Centre on Nicol Street.

The franchise’s application faced opposition from Kirkcaldy West Community Council which said the takeaway would have a ‘‘detrimental impact on residential amenity and impact on the character of the area.”

One letter of objection also raised concerns over noise, smells – and seagulls.

Planners, however, recommended approval.

