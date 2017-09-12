Papa Johns pizza chain moves on Kirkcaldy

Pizza takeaway Papa Johns is making a move to set up shop in Kirkcaldy, with the promise of up to 30 jobs.

A full planning application is due before Central Area Planning Committee on Monday and is recommended for approval - despite objections from Kirkcaldy West Community Council.

In a statement to planners, Papa Johns proposes to take over one of three units being built on the grounds of the former Plumb Centre on Nicol Street, near Abbotshall roundabout.

The takeaway would consist mainly of pizza pick up and delivery by drivers and operate between 11am and midnight, seven days a week.

Kirkcaldy West Community Council has objected to the proposal on the grounds that the takeaway would have a “detrimental impact on residential amenity and imapct on the character of the area.”

In addition one letter of objection from a third party was concerned with noise, smells – and seagulls.

Planners, however, say they are satisfied that the proposal would not have a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties and are satisfied with Papa John‘s proposal to use a small external flue and carbon filtration system to deal with smells.

The report added: “Whilst not objecting to the proposed development, the Public and Environmental team, consistent with all responses for development of this nature, has advised that should cooking odour complaints be received they would investigate the matter.”

Councillors are expected to make a decision on the matter on Monday.