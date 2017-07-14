Park pavilion re-opening is already a hit with locals

The kettle is on and orange juices are at the ready as volunteers in Markinch once again throw open the doors of the park pavilion.

It’s all part of the community council’s efforts to provide a drop-in facility for youngsters and parents alike who are visiting John Dixon Park during the summer school holiday.

The move comes after a similar move to open the long since defunct pavilion building in John Dixon Park in Markinch proved a resounding success with locals.

“We were continually being asked whether we were going to open the pavilion up again, so we though, why not?” said Angela High, chairman of the town’s community council.

“Opening it up last year obviously made an impression and proved popular so we are now open for business again and will be running right through the school holidays.”

Angela said their main aim was to to offer toilet and refreshment facilities to youngsters and parents and with the space within the hall offer a range of activities if the weather turns wet.

“Similar to last year we are open to ideas and suggestions and are keen for the youngsters to tell us what they want from the pavilion being open and take the lead from them,” Angela explained.

“It’s a safe environment and gives parents the chance to grab a cuppa while out with the kids too.”

The volunteers opened up last week and will do from Monday to Friday from 1pm-3pm until August 11.

“Everyone is welcome to pop in and say hello and show their support,” added Angela.