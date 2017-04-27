Party in the Park for Kirkcaldy's Postcode Lottery winners

Lucky Elizabeth Smith from Kirkcaldy is looking forward to treating her loved ones after scooping almost £500,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery today.

The 66-year-old retired factory supervisor said she was "feeling great" after her name was announced by presenter Judie Mc Court to a huge crowd gathered in the town's Beveridge Park.

Elizabeth and Andy Smith won 491,040.

Hundreds of excited residents from the KY2 6 postcode area of the town had waited in suspense to find out just how much they had won.

"When I got the first envelope I thought it was great because I had never won that much before. Then when they took me back up on stage and ripped up the cheque I though my god, I don't believe it!

"I have been playing for 10 years and missed out many years ago when it was the KY1 area, but it has been worth the wait."

Her husband Andy also revealed that three years ago the couple's house was targeted by a knife-wielding robber who they managed to fend off.

There were 753 winners.

"Our luck has certainly changed now," he said.

And Elizabeth vowed to help out her large family of two sons, one daughter and 13 grandchildren, saying she intended to support her grand-daughter Rebecca through university.

"We have worked all our days and got what we want, so we don't need anything. I would maybe quite like to go to Toronto, but that's all."

A total of 753 people shared the £3 million jackpot in one of the biggest ever draws in the Millions event, with prizes ranging from £2094 to Elizabeth's huge £491,040.

Three other lucky recipients, George Wight (68), Lorraine Reilly (58) and Kathryn Honeyman (35) from the full KY2 6NT postcode each pocketed £245,520

All winners saw a golden envelope come through their letterbox last week, with each containing a colour coded wristband and instructions about attending the event. The People’s Postcode Lottery stayed tight-lipped about what each colour code meant, stating only that it denoted a certain level of prize money.

A special site with outdoor seating, a stage area and marquee was set up for the prizegiving ceremony in the park, with winners and guests only allowed in by invitation. Members of the public were screened off from the celebrations, and the high octane event included a performance from last year's winner of The Voice and former Liberty X vocalist, Kevin Simm.

One project in Kirkcaldy which has benefited from support from players is Fife Migrants Forum, which was awarded £15,861 last year to provide an inclusive support system for migrants who have moved to the area, with services available in a wide range of languages.