Passengers tell of moment train hit tree

Passengers on a train which hit a tree while going through Fife have spoken of the moment it struck the front of the engine.

Rail services on the East Coast mainline were disrupted this afternoon as the train was damaged in the incident.

The 1pm ScotRail Edinburgh to Dundee service came to a halt after the windscreen was damaged between Burntisland and Aberdour shortly before 1.30pm.

As a result, services in both directions were stopped while investigations were underway.

One passenger, who asked not to be named, said: “There was a crunch when we hit the tree, you could see bit of itflying past, and feel pieces of it under the train as it rattled.

“I think the driver must have tried to stop before we hit it. We stopped near Burntisland but it happened slightly further back towards Aberdour.”

Fife Reporter Jamie Callaghan is among those on the stricken train.

“I was nearer the back of the train. All of a sudden I saw massive wood chips flying past the window, and I became aware that we were going over something. You could feel the vibrations underneath.”

ScotRail says no one appears to be injured.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: “A train has struck a tree near Burntisland.

“We’re pleased to say that there are no injuries to customers or train staff reported.”

The train was eventually allowed to move to Kirkcaldy shortly before 3.45pm.