Patient parking misery at Whyteman’s ‘resolved’

A long-standing parking war at Kirkcaldy Health Centre has been resolved following a crunch meeting between protestors and health bosses

NHS Fife announced it will reserve an additional 14 spaces for patient-only parking at the Whyteman’s Brae car park following a meeting with NHS Fife chairman Tricia Marwick and practice and patient representatives.

At the moment around a third of the car park is allocated for patient-only parking - that will increase to half.

Mrs Marwick said “The recent allocation of patient-only spaces means the situation is already much improved. However I have listened very carefully to practice and patient representatives at a very constructive meeting today and agreed some extra patient parking provision is justified.”

”NHS Fife must balance the needs of patients and staff in a very busy area but we are clear that we do not expect NHS Fife or Health Centre staff to park in patient areas and we encourage staff to be considerate neighbours.”

Dave Stewart, former chairman of NHS Fife’s acute services division, acted as representative for patients.

Following the meeting, he said: “I am pleased Tricia has listened to our concerns and acted in the best interests of patients.”