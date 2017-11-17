Pedestrian killed in car and motorbike crash in Pittenweem

A pedestrian has died after a crash in the East Neuk involving a 4x4 and a motorbike.
The 53-year-old woman was killed at the scene on the A917 between Anstruther and Pittenweem at about 17:55 on Thursday.
She was hit by the Triumph TT600 motorbike after it collided with the 4x4.
The 45-year-old male biker sustained a number of injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.
Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses.
