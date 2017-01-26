Pedestrians hurt in Leven road collision

Two pedestrians, including a 91-year old woman, have been injured after an incident with a car in Leven.

It happened this morning on Scoonie Road, around 9.30 a.m.

Reports say two cars were involved in a collision, and one then struck a wall and injured the pedestrians.

The women, aged 72 and 91, were taken to to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

One of the drivers, a 35-year old female, was also taken to hospital – their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman confirmed the emeregency services were called to the scene.