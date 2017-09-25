People are urged to take a snapshot of our nation for Children In Need

People across the country are being challenged by a renowned British photographer to take ‘a snapshot of our nation’ for a new book in aid of a worthy cause.

Rankin, has issued a national call-to-action for people to pick up their cameras for BBC Children in Need.

The aim of ‘This is Britain’ is as simple as it is ambitious: to capture the essence of a day-in-the-life of the people and communities that make up our nation – the faces and places, moments and rituals - as shot by

thousands of everyday people going about their daily lives.

The photos will then be included in the new publication.

Rankin said: “Over one long weekend next month – Friday, October 20, Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October – we are calling on the public, to take a snapshot of British society as it is today.”

At least 500 of the most engaging pictures will then be selected by Rankin to appear next to additional images taken by some of the nation’s leading photographers and photojournalists.

Rankin continued: “This is Britain will provide an honest yet inspirational visual answer to the burning question: ‘who are we?’. It will be a celebration of the extraordinary spectrum of colours and characters that make up our multicultural society.”

Great Britain, a spectacular 320-page book, published by Photobox, will be available to buy from Friday, November 17 with all profits being donated to Children in Need.

To submit a picture from Friday, October 20, visit www.photobox.com