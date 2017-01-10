Phone found in search for missing Corrie

A phone has been found close to where the last signal from missing Corrie McKeague’s mobile was detected.

The Fife-born airman (23) – whose girlfriend revealed this week that she’s expecting his child – vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on September 24.

Soon afterwards, his Nokia was tracked from Bury St Edmunds to Barton Mills, about 13 miles away, but was not found.

However Suffolk Police said it was now investigating whether a device found in Barton Mills this week was linked to airman’s disappearance.

Forbes McKenzie, of McKenzie Intelligence Services which was brought in to assist the search, said the whereabouts of Mr Mckeague’s telephone was ‘key’.

“Where the phone finished is indicative of where Corrie last was,” said Mr McKenzie.

“I’m very interested in what other phones were co-located with Corrie’s phone.”

Corrie’s Nokia Lumia 435 phone is thought to have been in a black PVC case which was frayed and worn around the edges.

It is not yet clear whether the phone found in Barton Mills, while understood to be a Nokia, is the same model.

Corrie, who grew up in Cupar, was serving at RAF Honington when he disappeared.

His girlfriend, April Oliver, announced this week that following his disappearance she discovered she was pregnant.