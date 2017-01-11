Phone part ‘not linked’ to missing Corrie

Hopes that the discovery of a phone could hold the key to Corrie McKeague’s whereabouts have been dashed.

Suffolk Police have confirmed that the phone found near to where the last signal from the missing airman’s mobile was detected has no link to his disappearance.

Corrie (23), who grew up in Cupar, was serving at RAF Honington when he vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.

Soon afterwards, his Nokia was tracked from Bury St Edmunds to Barton Mills, about 13 miles away, but was not found.

On Tuesday, a device was found in Barton Mills but later police confirmed it was just the back of a mobile phone and had no significance in the ongoing search.

The previous day, Corrie’s girlfriend, April Oliver, announced that she was expecting his child but that he didn’t know.