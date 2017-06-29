Piping his way to TV stardom

A joiner from St Andrews made his TV debut recently with a starring role in the latest comic Specsavers advert.

James Connell (47) features in a brand new 20-second video on demand advert on the STV Player.

The father-of-four filmed his scenes with STV and the Specsavers team in picturesque Glencoe against the backdrop of rugged mountain peaks.

In the advert, he forms part of a piping trio whose tune goes wildly off key.

While playing, the two skilled pipers alongside James suddenly realise he ‘should’ve gone to Specsavers’ – because he is using golf clubs instead of bagpipes.

As part of the same campaign, James will also appear in a sponsorship bumper on STV, highlighting Specsavers’ sponsorship of STV’s main channel.

James said: ‘It was a fantastic opportunity to be part of the advert in such a great location too.

“The boys on the building site will be heckling me with the ‘should’ve gone to Specsavers’ tagline for weeks now. The whole experience was very light-hearted and a good laugh.”

Julia campbell St Andrews’ Specsavers store director, said: “The new sponsorship bumpers are great fun and James takes the lead with his comic role.

“We hope that they help to reinforce the importance of regular eye health check-ups every two years at your local Specsavers store.”