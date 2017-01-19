Play about Jocky Wilson set to hit the stage

Fife darts legend Jocky Wilson is to be the subject of a new play about the eventful time he spent in America.

The Kirkcaldy hero, who won the World Professional Darts Championship twice in the 1980s, will be the subject of the new theatrical endeavour, which will premiere in ORan Mor in Glasgow in March.

The show, Jocky Wilson Said, is written by brother and sister team Jane Livingston and John Cairney, and covers a period in 1979 when Jocky was in America.

The plot revolves around a time when the rising darts star was in the US to play a series of exhibition matches. But when he misses his ride to the next event, he finds himself alone and on the road, and struggling to get back home.

The title of the play is a reference to a 1982 incident on Top of the Pops, where a giant picture of the Fifer was used for a backdrop as a joke while Dexy’s Midnight Runners performed their song ‘Jackie Wilson Said’.

Jocky, a former miner at Seafield, died in 2012.