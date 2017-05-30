Police appeal after A92 hit and run

Police have launched appeal for witnesses after a hit and run on on the A92 on Monday.

The incident left a man injured.

It happened around 4.30 am on the westbound carriage between Kirkcaldy West and Lochgelly.

Police say a grey Citroen Xsara was involved in a collision with a white vehicle which left the scene.

The Citroen driver sustained a back injury and was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for around 90 minutes.

Officers are now keen to hear from any witnesses, and have urged the driver of the white vehicle to contact them.

Inspector Ian Flynn of Dunfermline police station said: “A man was injured in this collision and we would like to hear from anyone who saw it and who has information that can assist us with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0596 of the 29th May.”