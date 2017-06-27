Police appeal after cars stolen

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses as two cars were stolen after the owners’ houses were broken into.

The keys were stolen from properties in Glenrothes, and police are appealing to owners to ensure their vehicles are locked.

The first incident happened overnight on Thursday June 15, at Kerrera Place, where a grey Vauxhall Mokka was stolen.

The second incident happened in the evening of Sunday June 25, at Elm Lane, Glenrothes where a blue BMW M3 was stolen.

Police recovered the BMW in Fair Place, Inverkeithing around 12.45am on June 26.

The Vauxhall Mokka was recovered after being set alight in Stirling Avenue, Dundee around 4.30am on June 24.

Officers are carrying out robust inquiries and are encouraging anyone who can assist them with their inquiries to get in contact.

Officers are also urging vehicle owners to ensure they secure their vehicles, keep vehicle keys secure in their home and ensure there are no valuables left in the car.

Sergeant Chris Mutter of Glenrothes police station said: “I am urging members of the public to call police should they see people acting suspiciously around vehicles or have any information in relation to these crimes.

“Additionally, I would ask the public to remain vigilant when protecting their property.”

Police have issued the following advice:

• Always lock your vehicles and make sure that windows are fully closed.

• Don’t leave items on display, lock valuables out of sight and close curtains or blinds to prevent window shopping.

• Property mark valuables with your house name/number and postcode.

• Use an immobiliser and fit an alarm to the vehicle.

• Ensure the vehicle is fitted with a robust lock.

• Remove valuables from your vehicle overnight.

• Park in a garage, on a driveway or in a well-lit area at night.

• Ensure vehicle keys are safely locked away within your home or other place and not left in sight.

• Ensure you lock all windows and doors to your home address and use alarms where installed.

Anybody with information regarding these crimes can contact Police on 101, anonymously if they wish or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.