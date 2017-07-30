Police appeal after Kirkcaldy street attack

Police are investigating reports of a woman being assaulted in Kirkcaldy on Friday night.

A 17-year-old woman has reported that she was assaulted on Dunnikier Road by a group of four men, shortly before 10pm.

Detective Sergeant Callum Lawrie said: “Although the victim was not injured, this incident has left her shaken and upset.

“The victim said she was walking on Dunnikier Road, near the railway bridge at the junction of Victoria Road when she was assaulted.

“She has described her attackers as four men, all aged in their early to mid twenties, and of muscular build.

“One individual in particular is described as 5’8” tall with short dark hair and wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans. They were seen to walk off towards the town centre.

“In addition, we are specifically appealing for a woman who came to the assistance of the victim and was driving a red car, possibly a Vauxhall, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We would appeal for any person that was in the area of Dunnikier Road last night and who might have seen this group of men before or after this incident to contact the Police on 101 quoting incident ref no 4358 of July 28.”