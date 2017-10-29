Police appeal after woman dies at retail park

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman died after being struck by a car outside a busy Fife retail park.

The tragedy happened on Aitken Street, near to B&M, in Leven, around 3.45pm on Sunday.

It involved a white Mazda 2 TS2, and a pedestrian.

The 68-year old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Brenda Sinclair of Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our condolences are with the lady’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

‘‘An investigation is currently underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the small white Mazda driving around the Leven area or witnessed the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I would also be interested in hearing from anyone with any dash cam or other footage relative to the small white car or the collision itself. “

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fife’s Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3197 of October 29.