Police appeal for missing St Andrews woman

Police are concerned about a St Andrews woman who has been missing since yesterday (Wednesday).

Dawn Laing (24) is believed to have left an address on Glebe Road in the town at around 4.15pm.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, has short brown hair and a slim build.

At the time of her going missing she was wearing dark jeans, black knee-length boots, striped t-shirt and green Parka-style jacket.

It is thought Dawn may still be in the Fife area.

If you have seen her please call police on 101 or speak to any officer.