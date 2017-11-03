Police appeal over antisocial behaviour on bonfire night

Police are appealing for the public to report any antisocial behaviour on bonfire night, after last year saw an increase in firework-related calls.

Illegal firework activity can cause major disruption to local communities and upset to the public, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.

Police say it is very dangerous for children to play with fireworks and they are asking parents to check where their children are and what they’re doing, as well as talk to them about the potential consequences of being involved in the irresponsible use of fireworks.

Officers have also reinforced the mesage that it is illegal to supply fireworks to persons under the age of 18, and that any fireworks found on a person under 18 will be confiscated.

Chief Inspector Irene Ralston, Local Area Commander for West Fife and the divisional lead for antisocial behaviour under Operation Prevail, said: “Bonfire Night can be a great night however we would urge the public to enjoy the celebrations at one of Fife’s organised displays.

“We would ask that you speak to the young people in your life regarding firework misuse so they don’t risk injury to themselves or others, damage someone’s property or risk being charged with an offence.

“To report antisocial behaviour or firework misuse, please contact Police Scotland on 101, always dialling 999 in an emergency or when a crime is ongoing. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”