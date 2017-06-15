Police appeal to find man after train incident

Transport police have appealed for help from the public to find a man who touched himself inappropriately on a train travelling through Fife, and then became aggressive to a female passenger.

The incident happened on the 3.04pm ScotRail service between Perth and Edinburgh on Wednesday June 7.

The man, said to be between 50 and 60 years of age, was seen touching himself inappropriately. He had a jacket lying across his lap.

A female passenger noted it, and, she was confronted aggressively when the man left the train at Inverkeithing.

He is a white man approximately 5ft 9in. He is believed to be around 50-60 years old with dark, thinning hair.

He was wearing a white shirt with an open collar, black leather jacket and black trousers.

If anyone knows anyone who may match this description, they are asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.