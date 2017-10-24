Police arrest five youths in anti-social behaviour crackdown

Police in Fife have made a series of arrests as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour over the weekend.

Five youths were arrested over the course of the weekend, as police targeted areas where concerns had raised by local residents.

Four of the arrests involved charges of assaulting police officers, while one girl was charged with racially abusing an officer.

The Kirkcaldy and Burntisland have been highlighted in recent weeks, and police say they will be focusing on the areas again next weekend.

Inspector Nicola Black of Kirkcaldy said: “We know that tackling anti-social behaviour is a policing priority for the people of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding areas, therefore it remains a priority for local officers.

“At the weekend, there was an increase in high visibility patrols and officers proactively targeted areas where the community have expressed concerns.

“This resulted in a 15-year-old boy being charged with threatening and abusive behaviour in Burntisland on Friday evening.

“On Saturday evening a boy and three girls, aged between 13 and 16 years, were charged with assaulting police officers, with one of the girls also charged with racially abusing an officer in the Beveridge Park area.

“These increased patrols will continue in both the Burntisland and Kirkcaldy areas this coming weekend and we’d encourage anyone with concerns to report these to us via 101 or by speaking to a local officer.”