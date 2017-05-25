Police: ‘Be sensible’ after shopping sparks bomb scare

Police are warning the public to “be sensible”, after a parcel of online shopping lying the pavement sparked a bomb scare on a Fife High Street.

The ‘suspicious package’ alert caused the road to be closed off for most of the morning today.

But in a statement released this afternoon, police urged the public to use common sense as well as caution.

“We are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and also be sensible when going about their daily business, with heightened security following the Manchester terror attack.

“This morning in Newburgh, we responded to reports of a suspicious package left outside a post office.

“Officers attended and the area was cordoned off – it was quickly established that it was a parcel of online shopping to be returned which the sender had not handed to a member of staff but instead simply left on the pavement.

“We are grateful that the package was reported promptly but this situation could have easily been avoided. Please can people consider the consequences of their actions and not leave any items unattended in public places.

“People should be alert, not alarmed, and anyone who sees or hears anything that concerns them should contact police. We will respond and have increased our operations to protect the people of Scotland, our businesses and public places but there is no intelligence to suggest there is any specific threat to Scotland.