Police check after concerns for girl outside shop

Police have moved to re-assure the public after reports a man approached a young girl outside a shop in Leven.

They have investigated, and determined no crime was committed – and the youngster was not in any danger.

The moves came after a call regarding concern over a man’s behaviour towards a young girl outside the Farmfoods store in Shorehead.

It happened at 2.05 on Wednesday.

Police say extensive inquiries were made, including reviewing CCTV.

Officers traced all individuals involved, and determined that no crime was committed at any time, and the behaviour of the man was in no way concerning or dangerous.

Sergeant Paul Gillespie from Levemouth Police Station said: “We are grateful to everyone who assisted with this investigation.

“As always, if anyone ever has concerns for the wellbeing of a child then please contact us immediately so we can take the appropriate action.”