Police end 33-day house search in connection with missing Allan Bryant

A three-week search of a house in Glenrothes in connection with the missing man, Allan Bryant, has ended.

Police say no further inquiries will be conducted after handing back the home in Barnton Place to its occupants.

They had to leave the property as officers began a detailed search as part of the three-year investigation to find Mr Bryant who disappeared after leaving Styx nightclub in the early hours of November 3, 2013. He hasn’t been seen since.

Police executed a warrant on June 16 to search the property, with officers stationed outside the home throughout the 33-day investigation.

The windows were blacked out as media descended on the residential street.

Today, police confirmed the search was over.

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson of the Major Investigation Team said: “Our search at Barnton Place has now concluded and no further inquiries will be conducted as a result of this activity.

“The property has now been returned to the owners.’’

Police have informed the Bryant family.

Added DI Wilson: “Inquiries into the circumstances of Allan’s disappearance are ongoing and we are committed to finding him.

“We still believe that someone in the Glenrothes area has information that will assist with our inquiries. I would ask that person to come forward and help us give the Bryant family the answers they are desperately seeking.