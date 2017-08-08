Police fears for boy missing for four days

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage boy who has been missing since Friday.

Jordyn Laird (14), from Glenrothes, was reported missing on Friday and has not returned home since.

He was last seen in the Town Centre area of Glenrothes.

Jordyn is described as about 5’11” tall, slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black hooded top, straight leg black jogging bottoms and orange trainers although his clothing may have changed.

Enquiries so far suggest that he is very likely to be in the Glenrothes area.

Inspector Joanne McEwan of Glenrothes Police said: “Jordyn has now been missing for 5 days and there is growing concern regarding his safety.

“We know that he is very likely to be in the Glenrothes area and I would appeal to anyone who has seen him or had contact with him recently to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“It is our priority to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Glenrothes Police station on the police non-emergency number, 101.