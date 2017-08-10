Police fears for missing Lee Tindal

Have your say

Police in Fife are concerned about a 46-year-old man who has gone missing.

Lee Tindal, from the Kennoway area, was last seen leaving an address in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, around 10am on Friday, August 4.

He has not been seen since and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Lee is described as a white man with a slim build. He is around 5ft 10” with a shaved head and brown stubble.

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper and grey jeans.

Police believe that Lee may still be in the Kirkcaldy area and ask those in the Hayfield Road area to pay particular attention to Lee’s whereabouts.

Those with information can contact officers at Levenmouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 2010 of August 6.