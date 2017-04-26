Police fears for missing Margaret Thomson

Police say they are concerned for a woman who went missing in Fife yesterday.

Margaret Thomson (61) was last seen at home in Methil at around 10am yesterday, and she has had no contact with friends of family since then.

Margaret is described as 5’7”, medium build with brown bobbed hair with a fringe. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, black and white (polka dot or checked) trousers and olive trainers. She may have changed her clothing since this time.

Poilice are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Margaret and urge the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information should contact 101.