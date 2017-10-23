Police fears for missing Mark Ballantyne

Police say concerns are growing for a man who has been missing in Fife for four days.

Mark Allan Ballantyne was last seen in the Dunino area of the East Neuk at around 1pm on Thursday, October 19.

Since then the 43-year-old has failed to return home or get in touch with family and friends and concern is growing for his welfare.

Anyone who knows Mark’s current whereabouts is asked to contact police.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall with a medium to stocky build, short scruffy brown hair. He usually wears jeans, dark coloured training shoes and a blue waterproof Trespass jacket.

Sergeant Brian Millar from St Andrews Police Station said: “Given the time that has passed since Mark was last seen, we are keen to locate him as soon as possible and ensure that he is safe.

“If you have any information that can assist with our inquiries then pleace come forward.”

Those with information can contact St Andrews Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1541 of October 19.