Police fears for missing Michelle Chalmers

Police say concern is growing for a woman who went missing from Kirkcaldy yesterday.

Michelle Chalmers was reported missing from the Forth View area of the town at 12.10pm yesterday, and police inquiries have established she was in the Glenrothes area at around 5.30pm.

She has not been seen since and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

Michelle is described as white, of medium build, 5 foot 9 inches tall with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a tricoloured tammy hat, a black top with a sleeveless body warmer and trousers.

Inspector Karen Muirhead of Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are carrying out inquiries to trace Michelle as soon as possible - with poor weather conditions outside we are anxious to know that she is safe and well.

“Anyone who may have seen Michelle yesterday evening in either Glenrothes or Kirkcaldy, or anyone with information on her current whereabouts should contact police immediately.”

Contact officers at Levenmouth Police Station on 101.