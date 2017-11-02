Police fears for safety of missing William Cooper

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing man in Fife.

William Cooper (51) was last seen at an address in the Whytemans Brae area around 7pm on Wednesday (November 1).

He has not returned home or spoken to his family since and police say concern is growing for his welfare.

William is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall, of stocky build, with receding grey hair and tattoos on both hands.

He was last seen wearing a grey cardigan and dark jogging bottoms

William also has links to the Glenrothes and Levenmouth areas, where he often drinks in local pubs.

Anyone who may have seen William is urged to contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3763 of 1st November.