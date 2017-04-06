Police find body in hunt for missing German tourist

Police searching for missing German tourist Claudia Philips say they have found a body on the Fife coast.

Claudia went missing after leaving the house in Crail at which she was staying at around 1pm on Tuesday.

In a statement released via social media, police said: “We can sadly confirm that the body of a woman has been recovered on the coastline, near to Crail, at around 12.25pm as part of the ongoing missing person inquiry to trace 51-year-old Claudia Philips.

“No formal identification has taken place at this time, however, Claudia’s family have been informed.”

Police say that the death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Adrian Annandale said: “I would firstly like to thank all members of the public who aided our search activities over the past couple of days.

“Special recognition must also go to our various partner agencies, including the Coastguard, for their assistance, as well as the national police resources that supported local officers with their inquiries.

“While no formal identification as taken place we have liaised with Claudia’s loved ones and will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they require at this time.”