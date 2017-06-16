Police hunt after woman robbed in street

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in the street.

The incident happened about 12.40am on Wednesday, in a park area near to Main Street, Lochgelly.

A 26-year-old woman was walking west to the rear of Main Street when she was assaulted from behind by a female who then took a small sum of money from her.

She sustained minor injuries but didn’t require any medical treatment.

The suspect is described as white, aged 27 to 29, 5ft 9ins, long blonde hair and wearing dark tracksuit bottoms with two white stripes on the sides, a grey zipped up hoodie, black scarf and a white and red baseball cap.

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave from Dunfermline CID said: “Fortunately the victim didn’t sustain any serious injury, but this attack resulted in her being assaulted and personal possessions taken.

“We’re continuing to pursue various lines of enquiry and are asking for anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around the time to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1853 of 14th June 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.