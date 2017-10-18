Police hunt flasher who exposed himself to woman

Police are on the hunt for a man who exposed himself to a woman on a Fife street.

The incident happened around 9.45am on Friday, October 13, on Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy.

A 35-year-old woman was walking her dog towards King Street when a man approached her at the bus stop opposite the junction with Thornhill Drive.

The man then exposed himself before walking off towards Patterson Street.

Inquiries have been ongoing since Friday to identify the suspect and anyone who can assist officers is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, late twenties or early thirties, around 5ft 4ins tall with an average build, strawberry blond hair, pale complexion and slim face. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with the hood up and a pair of grey jogging bottoms.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick from Kirkcaldy CID said: “At no time did the suspect speak to, or threaten the victim. Nevertheless, she was left very shocked and upset by this incident and we are keen to trace the male responsible.

“If you were in the Dunnikier Road area on Friday morning and saw anything suspicious, or recognise the description of this man, then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101 and quote incident number 878 of the 13th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.