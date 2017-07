Police are hunting for a man who went missing in Fife.

Keiran Alexander Kirk, from the Cupar area, was last seen in the Ceres area at around 6.30am on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old is known to sleep rough and camp out in the local area but police are keen to locate him to ensure he is safe and well.

Keiran is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches tall, of medium build with long blond hair.

Anyone who may have seen Keiran or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101.