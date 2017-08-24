Police hunt for missing mum and children

Police are looking for a Fife woman and her children who have been reported missing.

Lisa Shearer (27) and her sons Kevin Dolan (4), Tyler Dolan (1) and Declan Dolan (1 month) were last seen leaving an address in Buckhaven in the early afternoon of Wednesday, August 23.

Since then, Lisa and the children have not returned to the address and inquiries are on-going to establish their whereabouts.

As part of the on-going missing persons investigation, officers believe they may all be in the Berwick area travelling in a Black BMW saloon car and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Lisa is described as 5ft 1ins tall with a slim build, collar length dyed plum hair last seen wearing a two tone hooded top and jeans.

Inspector Karen Muirhead said: “We want to locate Lisa and her children as soon as possible to ensure they are all safe and I would ask anyone who knows where we can find them to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge Lisa to get in touch with us directly so we can ensure the wellbeing of her and her sons.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 403 of the 24th August.