Police hunt gang after daylight attack in street

Police are hunting a gang who attacked two people in broad daylight on a Fife high street.

The attack happened last night on the High Street in Kinghorn, and the female victim is said to have sustained a possible broken nose.

It is understood that a man attacked her as she tried to get into a car, and he attempted to pull her back out again. When the driver tried to help her get back in, three other attackers got involved and fell upon the pair.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating after two people were assaulted in Kinghorn.

“The incident happened around 4.55pm on the High Street.

“A man and woman sustained minor injuries after being attacked by four men while sitting within their vehicle.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.”