Police image to track Stark’s Park coin thrower

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace as part of an investigation into an coin-throwing incident at Stark’s Park.

The incident happened during the Raith Rovers-Dundee United game six months ago.

The teams played in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, March 18 – and police want to trace the man.

During the game a coin was thrown from the away end and struck a player, without causing injury.

Inquiries have been continuing since the match, and police say the man is of interest to the investigation.

He is described as white, in his early to mid-twenties, of heavy build, with dark hair styled to the side, dark stubble and was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone who recognises him, or who witnesses the incident, is asked to come forward.

Constable Jez Graves from the Kirkcaldy Community Investigation Unit said: “Reckless behaviour like this could have resulted in serious injury and such behaviour cannot be tolerated.

“Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV image, or who has any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, is asked to get in touch immediately.”

Those with information can contact the CIU at Kirkcaldy via 101, quoting incident number 2251 of 2nd of September 2017.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.