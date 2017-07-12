Police investigate body found in Fife flat

Police are investigating after a body was found in a Fife flat.

Police have sealed off an area of Greenloanings, in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall area after the discovery yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife attended at an address in Greenloanings, Kirkcaldy at around 2.25 pm. on Tuesday, July 11, where the body of a 35-year-old man was found inside.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.”