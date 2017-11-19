Police investigate sexual assault at Dunnikier Park woods

Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

Officers have cordoned off an area of woodland at the entrance to Dunnikier Park, next to Kirkcaldy High School.

Locals say they saw scenes of crimes officers arrive this morning after police activity at the scene late last night.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed they were investigating following reports of a sexual assault.

They said it happened around 7,.30 pm on Friday.

The spokesman said they were ‘‘following a positive line of investigation.’’