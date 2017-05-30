Police make second arrest after man injured in ‘gang attack’

Police have made a second arrest after an alleged gang attack in Fife which left a man with serious facial injuries.
The incident happened at about 10pm on Friday in Dick Crescent, Burntisland.
A 19-year-old local man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.
Police say they are following a numerous positive line of inquiries in relation to a number of other people who are thought to have also been involved.
In a statement, officers also thanked the public for their assistance which they say has been “excellent”.
The news comes after a 13-year-old boy was arrested. A report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.
A 33-year-old man was approached and allegedly assaulted by a group of young men and women.
He was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and later released. Officers believe the attack may have been filmed on phones.
