Police have named the Fife motorcyclist who died after an incident in Perthshire last week.

David Lohoar (56), of Kennoway, died after an incident involving two cars on the A93 on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland confirms that the male involved in the road traffic collision on Thursday at A93 near Guildtown, has been named as 56-year-old David Lohoar, of Kennoway, Fife.”