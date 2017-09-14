Police probe after three schoolgirls assaulted by cyclist

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after three girls were attacked by a man on a bike.

The incident took place on Boblingen Way, near Warout Stadium in Glenrothes, around 4pm on Tuesday.

Four girls were walking when a cyclist passed them from behind and the bike struck one of the girls.

The cyclist then dismounted and shouted at the girl, aged 11, before pushing her and causing her to stumble.

Two of the girls, both aged 15, then intervened and one was struck to the neck area and kicked, causing her to fall. The other girl was pushed, causing her to stumble.

​The cyclist then got back on his bike and was last seen cycling towards the underpass away from Warout Stadium.

The suspect is described as white, aged 50-60 years old, with a large nose, muscular shoulders and arms, and a round stomach.

He was wearing a red/black cycle helmet, a light blue waterproof jacket, dark blue/black waterproof trousers and travelling on a red mountain bike.

Sgt Chris Mutter of Glenrothes Police Station said: “Thankfully, the girls were uninjured however this was a frightening experience for them and we’re continuing with our enquiries in the local area.

“As part of this, we’re asking anyone who may have seen the cyclist in the area around this time or anyone who may recognise his description to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2283 of September 12, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.