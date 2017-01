Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in woodland in Glenrothes.

The discovery was made on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed it was treating the death as ‘‘unexplained.’’

An area around Aboyne Way, Collydean, has been cordoned off since mid-morning after officers were alerted around 10.30 a.m.

Police confirmed the body of a 52-year old woman was found but they have yet to con firm her identity.