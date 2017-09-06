Police probe as body found in Fife street

Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a Fife street.

The probe surrounds Eagle Road in Buckhaven, where the body was discovered by a member of the public.

Police have been investigating since the the discovery this morning.

A police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to Eagle Road in Buckhaven at around 10.25am on Wednesday, September 6, after the body of a 42-year-old man was discovered by a member of the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing however the death currently does not appear to be suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”