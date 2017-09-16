Police probe possible sighting of missing Kirkcaldy teenager

Police are investigating reports of a sighting of a Kirkcaldy teenager missing since Monday.

Elizabeth Toledo – known as Libbi – was last seen in the Smeaton area of the town on September 11 around 1.00 pm.

Libbi Toledo, reported missing in Kirkcaldy

The 17-year old has not returned home since then, despite living locally.

Today, police confirmed they are investigating reports of a potential sighting of her in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, around 7.45 pm on Friday.

The female seen was wearing a green jacket and blue jeans and was with a man described as in his late 20s or early 30s, with blond hair in a mohawk and wearing a black bomber jacket.

Inspector Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the female we believe may have been Libbi, and the man together in Alison Street or indeed anywhere else on Friday night or at any time over the weekend.

Libbi Toledo, reported missing in Kirkcaldy

‘‘We are keen to establish if this was Libbi and identify the man, so that we can carry out further enquiries to trace her and ensure she is safe and well.”

Police have released three pictures in the hope someone may recognise her and alert them, amid growing concern for her welfare.

Libbi is believed to have been in the Alison Street area, walking towards Ramsey Road, with a group of around seven men and three women between 12pm and 1.00 pm on Wednesday.

She also has links to the Forfar, Brechin and Arbroath areas of Angus.

Libbi is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with dark blonde hair, hazel eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, which has white logos all over the front, a grey-coloured hoodie and blue jeans.

She often wears Uggs or black military-style boots and a camouflage jacket or a burgundy hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0177 of 12th September.