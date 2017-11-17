Police release CCTV image of missing Henry

Police have issue a picture of the last known sighting of missing Kirkcaldy man, Henry Davidson.

The 59-year old left his home in Lismore Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Police have appealed for information regarding Henry Davidson's whereabouts.

Police Scotland have now revealed he was caught on camera at the Travelodge at Bankhead in Glenrothes on Wednesday.

He was also spotted at the Kingdom Centre and the bus station adjacent to it in Glenrothes.

The police continue to remain extremely concerned for his welfare.

Mr Davidson is described as white, of stocky build, five-feet 11 inches tall with short black hair, which is balding.

Missing man Henry Davidson, caught on CCTV at Travelodge, Glenrothes

He may also have facial hair. He also has his right ear pierced, but does not always wear it.

He was wearing a black jacket, t-shirt, blue jeans and white Fila trainers and carrying a bag.

The Travelodge sighting was around 8.00 am on Wednesday.

Inspector Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “Henry has now been missing for four days and we continue to be extremely concerned for his welfare.

“We have today issued a new picture of Henry leaving Glenrothes’ Travelodge in the hope that this image will jog the memories of those in the local area.

“I would again ask anyone who has seen Henry in the last four days, or recognises his description, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Any small piece of information may be the key to tracing Henry.”

Contact officers at Levenmouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 4105 of Wednesday November 15.